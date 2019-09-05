Farmers and Artisans Market at the Capital today

It’s the 2019 Fall Farmers & Artisans Market at the State Capitol today.

There are nearly 50 Pride of Dakota members inside the Capitol and more than 20 local growers outside the Capitol by the south stairs.

Shoppers will find unique products including fresh produce, gourmet foods, art, books, jewelry, clothing, home décor and more.

Indoor booths are located on first floor in Legislative Hall and Memorial Hall, and on the west end of ground floor.

















Shop from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. from the indoor vendors and 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. outside

Located at the ND State Capitol, 600 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck

Admission: FREE and open to the public