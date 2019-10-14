Farmers and Ranchers Widely Impacted by Snow

While the first winter storm of the year impacted just about everyone in the state in one way or another, farmers and ranchers are especially impacted.

Dozens of photos were shared with the National Weather Service Bismarck’s page. A couple of families were kind enough to share what they’ve been dealing with.

This photo was taken by Tammy Close outside of her bar in Milton, North Dakota on Saturday.

She says, “I guess this weather can drive anyone to drink”. Close says these cattle were taken into a nearby pasture, by a local farmer and fed while the owners were located. Bob Sanders took the picture.

This photo was shared with us by Amanda Jesse Johnson. She says she just made it out to pasture Saturday evening with some hay.

Johnson says the cows were glad to see her. This was taken in Tuttle, in northern Kidder County.

KX News has spoken with a few farmers over the last couple of days who are worried about finishing up their harvest as well. They tell us drier conditions are crucial for harvesting crops.