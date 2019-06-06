Farmers are preparing for farmers market opening next month

Minot’s farmers market opens next month. Farmers have been busy getting their crops ready.

Fruits, vegetables, flowers and baked goods will be available.

The market will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

It opens at 9 in the morning.

The location is back in Oak Park this year….which is a good thing for farmers and shoppers.

“We have a large parking lot now and we have a lot more parking. The park is going to co-op with us and do some promoting, so there will be some different events going on too,” said farmer Paulette Dailey.

“It’s going to be a different thing now that we’re back in the park again,” she added.

The market ends in October.