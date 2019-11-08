Farmers asked to be on look-out for hunters

Now that it’s the start of deer hunting season, farmers are being asked to be on the look-out.

The North Dakota Wildlife Division of Game and Fish urges farmers to wear brightly colored gear so they can be seen by hunters.

Due to the weather, farmers will be working late into the season, harvesting their crops — and hunters may be hunting not too far away.

By law, hunters are required to wear orange for big-game only.

Less than 10 percent of the state is publically owned, meaning hunters don’t have to ask for permission to hunt on that property.

That’s why the Wildlife Division assistant chief recommends both hunters and landowners be prepared.

“A lot of times hunters are walking where the deer are coming out or hunters are trying to push deer out for another hunter. So, when those deer jump up they are standing in the woods and the deer is standing in the woods, so it just makes them more visible. It reduces the chance of them not being seen,” said Casey Anderson, Assistant Chief at the Wildlife Division of North Dakota Game and Fish.

Also, during the season, hunters should watch out where they’re parking and not block roads that could inconvenience for farmers.

