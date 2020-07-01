Farmers asked to watch for corn rootworm this year

Agronomists are warning that the summer of 2020 could be a bad year for corn rootworm, and that includes here in North Dakota.

While corn rootworm is mostly problematic in the southeastern part of the state, the northern corn rootworm can also be found in northern areas of the state.

The pest attacks the plant in two phases.

First, the larvae attack the root system of the plant before maturing into a beetle and feeding on the silks, foliage and kernels.

We talked an NDSU extension agent on what you can do to check if your corn’s been impacted.

“You’re gonna look through the silks, you’re going to actually have to open up the corn and if it is under a half-inch in length, the silks, and that’s when you start to have some problems. Now you’re gonna want to look at lat east 100 plants. When you’re looking at a 25 to 50-percent loss on that silk area, that’s when you’re gonna need to come in with an insecticide,” said NDSU Extension Agent Tyler Kralicek.

In an average year, corn rootworm causes a billion dollars in annual yield losses across the country.