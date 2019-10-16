Farmers encouraged to report wintry weather crop damage

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Agriculture producers in North Dakota are being encouraged to contact county extension agents to report crop damage and losses associated with last week’s snowstorm.

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says it’s critical for producers to share information with the county agents so that the current condition across the state can be assessed. And once that’s clear, the information is forwarded to the governor who will decide whether to seek federal disaster help.

This week, agents are completing a survey to provide a snapshot of the current situation. The storm last week dropped two feet of snow in parts of North Dakota.