Farmers hoping for moisture

This is the second year in a row that North Dakota is experiencing drought, but this year may be a bit tougher for farmers.

Tuesday’s snowfall may seem like a push in the right direction but a lot more moisture is needed to get through these dry conditions.

Farmers are feeling the pressure of the low moisture content and they’re hoping mother nature will cooperate.

The state’s precipitation is below average for the year and roughly around 17 inches of rain is still needed this spring for a good yield.

The snow may help a little bit — but what the farmers really need is rain.

“Sometimes snow can be a little deceiving for moisture content, a lot of people think we are out of the woods and there is no more drought, but really there isn’t that much moisture in snow and a lot of the moisture that is in there actually doesn’t soak into the soil where the plants can access it next summer during the growing season,” said Paige Brummund, NDSU Extension Agent.

“You know, things can change in a week. You know, we can get three inches of rain and everything can change and people will be happy again,” said Gary Neshem, farmer.

The NDSU Extension Center recommends creating a plan to work through the drought in case it becomes more severe.

If you need help developing one, the Center says farmers and ranchers can reach out to them directly.