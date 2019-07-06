Farmers markets help economy and community

Farmers Markets are about more than fresh produce, they’re also a boost to your local economy.

KX News spoke with a seller who knows this all too well, given her three years of experience.

The sound of a horn marks the opening of the North Prairie Farmers Market and the first sales of the season.

“This is Minot. You can’t get the spices here, you know, so I figure if I make them myself, people are tasting a different flavor than what they’re used to,” says Carol Reza, Owner Nana Jenny’s Authentic Mexican Food.

Nana Jenny’s Authentic Mexican food joined the lineup with her salsas, spreads, spices, and more.

“It was, like, memories of my mom. If I’m cooking, I can hear her. So, I think that’s what inspired me,” says Reza.

Reza’s goal is to eventually open a restaurant but funding and time are holding her back.

“It’s out of pocket. For now, I’m breaking even and I’m having fun doing it,” says Reza.

Farmers Markets across the US are allowing small producers like Reza to connect directly to their consumers without the added cost of storage and shipping.

“We’re kind of foodies ourselves so anyone that likes to –enjoys our stuff, we like to reciprocate them and enjoy people’s stuff that they take pride in making,” says Bradley Engelmann, Salsa Lover.

According to the U-S Department of Agriculture, when food is produced, processed, distributed and sold all within the same region, more money stays in the local economy.

This leads to economic development and job creation within the area.

“I’ve even traded produce for some of my stuff and even with the produce you get –it’s more flavorful,” says Reza.

According the the US Farmer’s Market Coalition, Wyoming’s economy was bolstered by more than $2.8 million in 2013 from sales at the state’s farmers markets.

“I make everything myself. The only thing that my husband helps me with is doing the fresh salsas. He helps me with that because I do that the day before so people get fresh,” says Reza.

Along with the benefit of fresh food, the markets act as a community gathering space.

“I love the people. I meet a good group of people,” says Reza.

Friendships and fresh foods that help our North Dakota economy.

The North Prairie Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October, weather permitting.

There are over 40 markets in North Dakota alone.

To find one near you, click here to visit the ND Department of Ag website and click on the link that says “Farmers Markets of North Dakota Brochure.”