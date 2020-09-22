Farmers, ranchers have another chance to apply for the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

There are $14 billion available to help producers who were affected by COVID-19.

Farmers have until mid-December to apply. The President of the North Dakota Farmers Union says producers are struggling to stay afloat this year.

“We can’t fix the marketplace with this built up lack of demand and too much supply, and that’s going to stick with us for a period of time. We simply got to have help to get us through this or the choices get very thin on what farmers and ranchers can do to continue to operate,” said Mark Watne, President of NDFU.

Watne says farmers and ranchers can start applying now.

To start that process, click here, or here.