Farmers share their harvest challenges and prepare for final season of Bismarket

Farmers like Kara Winkler rely on farmers markets like BisMarket to make their living.

“We started at the end of February with starting our plans in our green house,” said Kara Winkler, Owner Glimpse Of The Prairie Owner.

The market will end for it’s season next month, and Winkler said the drought from this summer has done a number on her crops.

“It did affect us quite a bit, mostly like our carrots and it didn’t’ germinate for us as much as we wanted them to do,” Winkler said.

Farmer, Thane Dockter said money from his produce helps him pay the bills

especially with sending his children to college.



“The corn and potatoes and dry beans under a pivot, that’s why we have corn today. It’s with the extra water and moisture that we had from pivot,” said Thane Dockter, Owner of Doctker Organics.

Overall, both agree that with the challenges they faced this growing season they’re satisfied with the outcome of their harvest.

They’re hoping to continue selling produce until October.

“I’m happy with the way the produce was, It was a little less than normal probably because of the heat, but it’s very good quality,” Dockter said.

“It helps out with the economy; it helps keep the money local and just builds up community in the area,” Winkler said.

BisMarket is held every Saturday from 10 am to 1 located along Sweet Avenue at Kiwanis Park/ Municipal Ballpark.