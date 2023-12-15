BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 97th Annual Farmers Union Convention is taking place at the Bismarck Event Center.

“This is the time of the year when our members come to town and come to meet with us to set our policies for the next year. So along with some reports and some educational seminars, we’ll actually debate what we call our policy book. And they’ll determine by majority what we represent,” said Mark Watney, the president of the North Dakota Farmer’s Union.

Watney says the policy book is always changing.

“I guess it kind of becomes the bible of the organization for a year. And it’s what I focus on as we move forward,” Watney added.

According to Watney, the policies change as the issues become more prevalent during the year.

“I would expect we would see some stuff surrounding renewable fuels. We’ll see some on the farm bill. We’ll see some reinforcement on monopolistic practices that are going on. And just a number of things that we are going to continue to work on,” said Watney.

The conference is also a place to share new ideas and projects. Just like a new government project that’s being spearheaded right here in North Dakota.

“One of the things we are talking to our members about this week is the Alliance to Advance Climate Smart Agriculture. This is a new program that is funded by the USDA Climate Smart Commodities Grant. And really our goal is to reward producers for the stewardship they do on their operation,” said Matt Perdue, the government relations director.

Perdue says the grant will deliver between $13-14 million to farmers and ranchers in eight counties across North Dakota.

He says this comes from doing good with our soil health, water quality, erosion control practices, and practices used to sequester carbon in the soil.

We will see this program launch very soon.

“We are working very quickly to get this off the ground. We hope to have signups start at the end of January,” Perdue added.

Perdue adds that people who are interested in the program can talk to their local Farmers Union, conservation district, partners in the conservation district employee association, or the North Dakota Grain Growers Association.

Farmers Union also launched their own app. It can be found by searching in your phone’s app store. The app will allow members access to camp and convention sign-ups, news, and the ability to contact state legislators more easily.