Farmers using crops for hay as drought continues

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The drought coupled with the record-breaking temperatures is causing farmers across North Dakota to make some tough decisions.

Lack of rain is causing crops to fail and producers are now using these crops to make feed for livestock.

Producers have mainly been cutting small grain for hay as opposed to harvesting for grain.

Jeff Schafer, president of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, says that we will be seeing more of an impact as the crops use more water.

He said corn crops can use up to 3 tenths an inch of water per day.

Schafer said the impacts may soon trickle down to you.

“The drought is going to have an effect on yield, no matter what the crop is and the drought is widespread, so it’s going to affect consumers also,” said Schafer.

As of Monday, Bismarck has only had just over 5 and a half inches of precipitation for the year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories