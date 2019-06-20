Farmers Welcome the Rain

LOCAL NEWS – In southwest Bottineau County, today’s rain brought almost a half-inch.

And that will be a big boost to crops that have become quite dry.

A Lansford-area farmer says it’s been hard to coax much rain from the systems that have been moving through this year.

“We’ve already doubled our rainfall for the month of June, usually we haven’t had this little rainfall but it is what it is, were going to take what ever we can get from moisture.” says Jeffrey Olberholtzer.

Olberholtzer says he hopes to continue getting the rain.