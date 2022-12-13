MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Because of our state’s unpredictable weather, flooding is always a concern in areas.

The Souris River Joint Board continuously evaluates ongoing flood protection. And flood experts are presenting a proposal to legislators to bring protection to the Mouse River Valley.

Originally, full flood protection for the Mouse River Valley was set to be completed in 2045. Now, project managers are asking lawmakers for a consistent commitment of $76 million every two years. Which would move up the completion date by 10 years, saving $47 million, overall.

Inflation is the main reason this flood protection proposal is being brought to local lawmakers. But project managers also say they want to secure protection for the area with how unpredictable our weather can be.

“Those soil conditions, those snow conditions, all of that stuff, it changes from year to year. So, there’s no way surefire way to predict exactly what is going to happen in any river system. So, there’s always a risk of flooding,” said Ryan Ackerman, the Administrator for the Souris River Joint Board.

Ackerman says as of right now there isn’t a concern about flooding.

This request to the legislature is not only going to save the state money in the long run, but also bring that protection to the residents in the Mouse River Valley, sooner.

And the Souris River Joint Board expects the legislator’s final decision around April.