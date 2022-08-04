MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Even though the North Dakota State Fair is over, the fairgrounds are prepping for another big event for families and car lovers.

Motor Magic has been deemed as the largest motorsport event in the upper Midwest and will be held at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds this coming labor day weekend.

“This is a really nice venue. You don’t have to drive very far to see just a lot of automotive activity I’ll say. It’s just great to be here in Minot with it,” said Dakota Cruisers President, George Masters.

With its huge reputation, you can expect drag racing, circle dirt track racing, as well as a classic car show and auction.

This year they are trying to add more displays, including one that hits close to home for Minot residents.

“Well, we’re trying to get show semi-tractors in there. It’s hard. It’s a little hard to get because of harvest time, this time of year, but there may be some of those. We have had in the past and should have again, military vehicle display, which everybody loves to see that,” added Masters.

The Dakota Cruisers president says they are expecting cars from all over the region, and even Canada, thanks to the border slowly opening more this year.

He even said that this is a good place to purchase a classic car if you are looking for one.

“People will say well, you know, my grandfather had one now I want one. Or my grandfather and my dad passed it on to me, and now we’re going to fix something up, or my neighbor had one and I just remember it and now I want one. So, that parts good, is for collecting, it’s a great investment,” said Masters.

Masters says they will be expecting about 100 cars for the classic car show, as well as the auction.

The classic car show and auction will be free to attend.

For more information, visit the Motor Magic Website.