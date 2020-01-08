Fatal crash in Logan Co.

A 20-year-old male has died after being ejected from his vehicle following a crash Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old was traveling eastbound on Highway 13 when his vehicle started to cross into the westbound lane, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

His vehicle continued through the westbound land and began to leave the roadway when he overcorrected, lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll over when it entered the south ditch. He was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

He was transported to Wishek Hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.