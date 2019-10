A 41-year-old woman is dead following a fatal crash about 7 miles north of Alexander, N.D.

According to Highway Patrol, the woman was traveling south on U.S. Highway 85 when she entered the northbound lane, striking another vehicle head-on.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene, the other driver was transported to a nearby hospital in Williston, then flown to Minot to be treated for serious injuries.