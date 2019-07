Authorities say alcohol is involved in a fatal crash near Watford City.

The crash happened Friday when a Ford pickup truck ran a red light, struck a light pole and then crashed into the front of a semi-truck.

When officers arrived they found Matthew Hjelden of Watford City in the front seat of his vehicle, with his seatbelt on.

He died of his injuries while being airlifted to Trinity Healthcare in Minot.

The driver of the semi was not injured.