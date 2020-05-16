Fatal crash results in two-hour road blockage

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

A 22-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in a car crash 10 miles north of Williston.

The eastbound lanes of Hwy 2 were blocked for about two hours, as a result.

At 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning, a 19-year-old Williston man was traveling westbound on Hwy 2 in a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox. The woman was a passenger in the car.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle and it entered the median. It rolled across the eastbound lanes and came to rest in the south ditch.

The female passenger was ejected from the car during the crash.. and was pronounced dead on-scene.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the passenger was not.

This crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.