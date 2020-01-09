Fatal crash shut down Highway 85 by Watford City

This morning, a fatal crash shut down a busy highway just West of Watford City.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, it happened at 7 this morning, about 12 miles West of Watford.

A 58-year-old Alexander woman was heading west on Highway 85 as a pickup was heading East.

The woman swerved into the eastbound lane and struck the pickup head-on.

A 27-year-old Williston man who was driving the pickup sustained serious injuries.

Both were wearing their seat belts.

The Williston man was taken to a local hospital. The woman died on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.