Fatal crash south of Mandan

A two-vehicle fatal crash 28 miles south of Mandan left a 27-year-old female dead on Thursday.

The female was driving northbound on Highway 1806 in a Corolla and a 51-year-old male was traveling southbound driving a Dodge Ram Pickup pulling a loaded horse trailer.

The Corolla crossed the center line and struck the left side of a horse trailer being pulled by the Dodge Ram.

After striking the horse trailer, the Corolla left the roadway and entered the east ditch. The female was transported to CHI St. Alexius-Bismarck where she was pronounced deceased.

The male and his two passengers were not injured in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.