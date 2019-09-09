Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Fatal Motorcycle Crash just South of Grassy Butte

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Saskatchewan man lost his life in a motorcycle crash this afternoon around 3:20 p.m.

The 55-year-old man from the city of Warman was headed south on US 85 from Regina, Saskatchewan to Sturgis, South Dakota.

He was traveling with a group of motorcycles, at a speed of 70 MPH. Witness statements say that a vehicle headed north crossed over the centerline into the southbound lane, about one mile south of Grassy Butte.

The motorcycle swerved to miss the northbound vehicle and the driver lost control. It tipped to the ground and the driver was ejected.

The 55-year-old man died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-8-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-8-19"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

HS Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swimming"

Puppy Pool Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Puppy Pool Party"

ATV Double Fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATV Double Fatality"

Loan Forgiveness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loan Forgiveness"

Crane Collapse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crane Collapse"

Vet Cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vet Cemetery"

Tailgating UND NDSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tailgating UND NDSU"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 9-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 9-7-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-7-19"

Woodturner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woodturner"

Bismarck Fly in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Fly in"

Cats Promo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cats Promo"

Alzheimer's Walk Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Walk Bismarck"

NDSU vs UND

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDSU vs UND"

Lauren Ware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lauren Ware"

Bus Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Crash"

Class AAA, AA, A, and 9-Man Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA, AA, A, and 9-Man Football"

Class AAA Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA Football"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss