Fatal Motorcycle Crash just South of Grassy Butte

A Saskatchewan man lost his life in a motorcycle crash this afternoon around 3:20 p.m.

The 55-year-old man from the city of Warman was headed south on US 85 from Regina, Saskatchewan to Sturgis, South Dakota.

He was traveling with a group of motorcycles, at a speed of 70 MPH. Witness statements say that a vehicle headed north crossed over the centerline into the southbound lane, about one mile south of Grassy Butte.

The motorcycle swerved to miss the northbound vehicle and the driver lost control. It tipped to the ground and the driver was ejected.

The 55-year-old man died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.