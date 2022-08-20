BISMARCK, ND (KXNet) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash occurring on ND 1806 on Saturday afternoon.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 3:32 p.m., the 51-year-old Williston male was riding his motorcycle northbound on ND 1806, approximately 5 miles west of Trenton.

While passing another vehicle, the driver lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then entered the north ditch, where it overturned. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash currently remains under investigation by the NDHP. The man’s name has not been released.