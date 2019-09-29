Fatal Motorcycle Crash Saturday Afternoon

A 43-year-old Grafton woman is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening.

She was the passenger on a 2009 Harley Davidson driven by a 50-year-old man from Edinburg.

The Harley Davidson was driving west on North Dakota Highway 17. At the intersection with Highway 18, the driver took evasive action to avoid colliding with a vehicle that was turning left across the westbound lane.

The motorcycle overturned, ejecting both the driver and passenger.

The driver was transported by ambulance with to First Care Medical Center in Park River, North Dakota. He had serious injuries.

The passenger was also transported by ambulance to Unity Hospital in Grafton, North Dakota, where she died.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing a helmet.