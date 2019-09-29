Fatal Motorcycle Crash Saturday Afternoon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 43-year-old Grafton woman is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday evening.

She was the passenger on a 2009 Harley Davidson driven by a 50-year-old man from Edinburg.

The Harley Davidson was driving west on North Dakota Highway 17. At the intersection with Highway 18, the driver took evasive action to avoid colliding with a vehicle that was turning left across the westbound lane.

The motorcycle overturned, ejecting both the driver and passenger.

The driver was transported by ambulance with to First Care Medical Center in Park River, North Dakota. He had serious injuries.

The passenger was also transported by ambulance to Unity Hospital in Grafton, North Dakota, where she died.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

HS Cross Country

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Cross Country"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

Marijuana Banking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marijuana Banking"

Robert Suhr Forecast 9-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr Forecast 9-28-19"

Buddy Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buddy Walk"

Diabetes Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diabetes Walk"

Healthier Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthier Living"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-28-19"

Gun Shot at Auction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Shot at Auction"

Class AAA, 9-Man

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA, 9-Man"

Class AA, Class A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AA, Class A"

DSU President

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU President"

Friday, September 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, September 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

GG

Thumbnail for the video titled "GG"

Dickinson Business Beat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Business Beat"

Cabinets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cabinets"

HH

Thumbnail for the video titled "HH"

Veteran

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran"

Heart River

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart River"

BPS Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Program"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss