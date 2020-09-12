Fatal motorcycle-semi crash near Fessenden, N.D.

A man is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer while driving his motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

A 67-year-old Fessenden man was coming from a grain elevator in Fessenden in a Peterbilt Truck Tractor and Trailer, heading back to his farm east of Fessenden on State Highway 15 close to 2:45 p.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, he did not stop at the stop sign at Oak Ave and State Highway 15. The tractor-trailer struck a motorcycle trike driving east at a right-angle, in a sideswipe collision.

The motorcycle and its driver came to rest east of the intersection. The motorcycle driver suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The man driving the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation by the NDHP.

