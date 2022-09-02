WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — One person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a semi, Friday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old man from Zahl was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle east on highway 50, near Zahl, when he struck the trailer of a semi as the semi was making a turn to go west.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the semi, a 30-year-old man from Scobey, MT, was uninjured.

The names will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.