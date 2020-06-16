Fatal plane crash in Mandan involved home-built aircraft

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Federal aviation officials say the fatal crash at the Mandan airport last weekend involved a home-built aircraft that was destroyed.

Authorities still have not identified the pilot who was killed in Saturday’s crash. He was the only one on board.

Mandan Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten says identification will be made when an autopsy is complete.

Officials say the plane crashed and burned after takeoff at Mandan Municipal Airport about 1:45 p.m., June 13.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says the single-engine, two-seat airplane made for aerobatics was built from a kit.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the crash.