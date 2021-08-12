Fatal rollover crash in Williams County

One person has died and another suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash that occurred in Williams County just after midnight Thursday morning.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the driver, a 24-year-old male from Tioga, and his passenger, a 26-year-old male also from Tioga were heading north on 105th Ave NW in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverdo.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the west ditch and overturned multiple times.

ND Highway Patrol reports both occupants of the vehicle were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The driver and passenger were transported by ambulance to the Tioga Medical Center and later transported by air ambulance to Trinity hospital in Minot.

The driver later died at Trinity hospital from injuries sustained during the crash.



This crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.