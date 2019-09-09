Fatal Saturday Afternoon Crash

A North Dakota man is dead following a fatal crash yesterday afternoon, just before 4:00 p.m.

The man has not yet been identified by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, but they did report he was driving a 1989 Chevrolet south on 37th Avenue Northeast about two-and-a-half miles west of Esmond, North Dakota.

The second driver, a 33-year-old Mandan man, was driving a 2000 Peterbilt west on Highway 19.

The unidentified man failed to yield at the intersection of 37th Avenue and Highway 19, and the Peterbilt struck the driver side door area of the Chevrolet.

The Peterbilt and the Chevrolet came to rest in a ditch, and the Chevrolet caught on fire after the collision.

The unidentified man in the Chevy died on scene.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a stop sign is posted at the intersection for southbound traffic on 37th Avenue to stop and yield the right of way to eastbound and westbound traffic in the intersection.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

The identity of the deceased man is pending positive identification by a medical examiner.