Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Fatal Saturday Afternoon Crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A North Dakota man is dead following a fatal crash yesterday afternoon, just before 4:00 p.m.

The man has not yet been identified by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, but they did report he was driving a 1989 Chevrolet south on 37th Avenue Northeast about two-and-a-half miles west of Esmond, North Dakota.

The second driver, a 33-year-old Mandan man, was driving a 2000 Peterbilt west on Highway 19.

The unidentified man failed to yield at the intersection of 37th Avenue and Highway 19, and the Peterbilt struck the driver side door area of the Chevrolet.

The Peterbilt and the Chevrolet came to rest in a ditch, and the Chevrolet caught on fire after the collision.

The unidentified man in the Chevy died on scene.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a stop sign is posted at the intersection for southbound traffic on 37th Avenue to stop and yield the right of way to eastbound and westbound traffic in the intersection.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

The identity of the deceased man is pending positive identification by a medical examiner.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-8-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-8-19"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

HS Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swimming"

Puppy Pool Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Puppy Pool Party"

ATV Double Fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATV Double Fatality"

Loan Forgiveness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loan Forgiveness"

Crane Collapse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crane Collapse"

Vet Cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vet Cemetery"

Tailgating UND NDSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tailgating UND NDSU"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 9-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 9-7-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-7-19"

Woodturner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woodturner"

Bismarck Fly in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Fly in"

Cats Promo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cats Promo"

Alzheimer's Walk Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Walk Bismarck"

NDSU vs UND

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDSU vs UND"

Lauren Ware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lauren Ware"

Bus Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Crash"

Class AAA, AA, A, and 9-Man Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA, AA, A, and 9-Man Football"

Class AAA Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA Football"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss