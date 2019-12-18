Fatality crash near Buxton

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

A crash between a BNSF Train and a Mack Straight Truck left a 32-year-old male from Dilworth, Minn. dead at the scene two miles south of Buxton on Wednesday.

The driver of the 2004 Mack was traveling eastbound on a Traill County Township Road two miles south of Buxton.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, for an unknown reason, the driver failed to yield for a Northbound BNSF train.

The Mack was struck on the passenger side by the front of the BNSF Train. The intersection was marked with Railroad Crossing signs and a Yield sign.

The name of the 32-year-old has not been released yet.