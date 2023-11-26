North Dakota (KXNET) — About 200 wild horses roam free at Theodore National Park, but that number could shrink as the National Park Service decides what to do with them.

And next year, the National Park Service says it will make its decision.



The National Park Service will decide whether to remove them or keep them in the park.

Public comment periods have continued this year, and many people in the state, including lawmakers, want to keep them.

Advocates fear that the outcome will be to remove the animals from the park.

Three options have been given in a recent environmental assessment of the area.

The three options proposed are to reduce the horse population quickly, reduce the population gradually, or take no immediate action.

The park’s ultimate decision will also affect nine long horned cattle in the park’s North Unit.

All of the horses are in the park’s South Unit.