MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Like Father, like son, especially for this artistically talented family.

North Dakota natives and Father and Son duo Paul and Dakota Noot are showcasing their art at the Taube Museum of Art.

The museum is home to about 40 of the Noot’s pieces.

The North Dakota Art Gallery Association Tour has been traveling around the state and Minot is the very last stop.

These pieces show animals you can find in North Dakota, as well as a cross between an animal and a human.

The Museum Executive Director says it’s nice to see local artists and artwork bloom.

“I think it’s exciting, it’s really fun to have their pieces here, especially when their both doing so much. Paul paints huge murals on buildings in Bismarck, like, he has murals all over Bismarck,” said Taube Museum of Art Executive Director, Rachel Alfaro.

The Noot’s pieces will have a closing reception for their work on October 7, where father Dakota Noot will be in attendance in person.