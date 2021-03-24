FBI investigating death of Standing Rock citizen after BIA Officer-involved shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

A 30-year-old Standing Rock Sioux Tribal citizen was shot and killed by a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer on Sunday, March 14.

The FBI confirmed the death of Ryan White Mountain-Soft to KX News Wednesday, March 24.

A public affairs officer at the Minneapolis Field Office says FBI agents responded late Sunday night to an officer-involved shooting in McLaughlin, South Dakota, on the Standing Rock Reservation. The shooting involved a BIA police officer and White Mountain-Soft, who was killed by the officer.

In response to request for comment, the FBI said the agency is “investigating the circumstances of the shooting” adding, “we cannot make further comment at this time” because it is an open and active investigation.

When the investigation is complete, the FBI will send the findings to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of South Dakota, where a decision about any charges will be made.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Weather events around the world that you should know about

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/24

Wednesday's Forecast: Cooler with afternoon sun

NDC MAR 24

BSC Baseball

Minot Baseball

Bismarck Softball

Shipping Container Cabin

COVID Variants

Renewable energy to replace oil and gas

KX Convo: Kevin Cramer

Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Cosmetology Bill

Limit Voting Time

ATW: Labonte Curse

Animal Empowerment

Police search for stabbing suspect

Bismarck Radar Down

American Red Cross asks for donations ahead of Giving Day

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News