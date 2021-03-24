FBI investigating death of Standing Rock citizen after BIA Officer-involved shooting

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

A 30-year-old Standing Rock Sioux Tribal citizen was shot and killed by a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer on Sunday, March 14.

The FBI confirmed the death of Ryan White Mountain-Soft to KX News Wednesday, March 24.

A public affairs officer at the Minneapolis Field Office says FBI agents responded late Sunday night to an officer-involved shooting in McLaughlin, South Dakota, on the Standing Rock Reservation. The shooting involved a BIA police officer and White Mountain-Soft, who was killed by the officer.

In response to request for comment, the FBI said the agency is “investigating the circumstances of the shooting” adding, “we cannot make further comment at this time” because it is an open and active investigation.

When the investigation is complete, the FBI will send the findings to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of South Dakota, where a decision about any charges will be made.