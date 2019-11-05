FBI offering reward for information behind death of North Dakota man

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the individual(s) responsible for the disappearance and/or death of Joseph James Bruce, Sr.

Bruce, Sr. was reported missing in Grand Forks on July 3, 2018. He was last seen and heard from in the areas of Devils Lake and Fort Totten on or around June 25, 2018.

The van belonging to Bruce, Sr. was later located on the Spirit Lake Reservation in North Dakota.

Bruce, Sr. is known to frequent Devils Lake, Grand Forks and Fort Totten.

Bruce, Sr. was born Nov. 7, 1979. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6’2″ and 205 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance and/or death of Joseph James Bruce, Sr. is asked to call the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office at 763-569-6011.

You may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Or you may submit an anonymous tip.

