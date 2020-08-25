FBI: Police fatally shoot man in Belcourt

BELCOURT, N.D. (AP) — The FBI is investigating after police fatally shot a man on a North Dakota Indian reservation over the weekend.

The FBI responded to the shooting at a private home in Belcourt on the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation late Saturday night and into early Sunday.

The man who was killed is identified as 35-year-old Brandon Laducer of Belcourt.

Agencies involved in the shooting include the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office, the Rolette Police Department and the Rolla Police Department.

The FBI is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

No other details were released.

