FDHU shares protocols moving forward after North Dakota joins other states halting use of J&J vaccine

North Dakota joins many states across the country in halting the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The decision comes after six people out of 6.8 million people developed rare and severe blood clots.

Lacey McNichols is a public health nurse from First District Health Unit.

She says Monday, they administered 180 doses of the vaccine. She adds they will not be contacting any of the recipients.

However, if you’re experiencing severe headaches, abdominal or leg pain, or shortness of breath three weeks after getting the vaccine, let your doctor know.

McNichols says about 1 in 500 North Dakotans have died from COVID and the risk of dying from it is greater than the risk of side effects from a vaccine.

“I just think this is a great example that shows that the CDC and FDA continue to make sure our vaccines are safe. So, even though it might not be related, they’re saying, ‘Let’s pause. Let’s make sure that we’re not causing more harm than good.’ That’s the reason for doing a halt like this,” McNichols said.

McNichols says the vaccines First District currently has can last until their expiration date, which is months away.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available there.