You may have noticed you didn’t need to layer up as much last month. Our Chief Meteorologist Tom Schrader explained why.

“You know it’s a lot nicer being outdoors this year than last year. In February, in Bismarck, this year, 32.6 is the average high. Last year, 8.9, that was it. Minot last year was 5.2 for the average high temperature. This year 33.5 and the Climate Prediction Center thinks that March is going to be warmer than normal too,” said Schrader.