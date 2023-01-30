BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Wednesday kicks off Flurry Fest for the Bismarck area. Flurry fest offers various family fun activities for reduced or free rates. From a photo contest to snow volleyball, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Taylor Aasen met with Spencer Aune, the Recreation Specialist at Bismarck Parks & Recreation, to find out more about some events happening around the Bismarck area in February.

The treasure hunt begins on Monday the 6th. Aune says that it’s one of the most popular events during Flurry Fest.

“It could be in any of our parks along any of our trails, and there will be a plaque hidden somewhere outside,” stated Aune. “Clues will be posted once a week on our Facebook page and our website, or you can call the hotline, and then we will announce when it is found. If you find the plaque, bring it in to the main office and we will give you a big prize package with pool passes, range passes, and you name it there’s a lot in that pack.”

There will be other events such as a movie on the ice rink, skating with the Bobcats, tournaments, and more. To find out more about Flurry Fest, visit Bismarck Parks and Recreation’s website.