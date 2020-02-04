February is Child Passenger Safety Month in North Dakota

February is Child Passenger Safety Month in North Dakota.

The Department of Health said 7 out of 10 car seats are installed incorrectly. We talked with a local grandfather who’s thankful he got his grandson’s car seat checked just hours before a crash.

“I tried doing it myself and it was loose and I didn’t do it,” said Merlin Haugen, Bill Barth salesperson and grandfather.

Worried for his grandson’s safety, Haugen went to his co-worker, Dan who is certified in installing child seats.

“When we get this car seat properly installed with the child properly installed in the car seat. We’re actually preparing that car for a crash to protect that child,” said Danny Veer, certified passenger seat instructor.

Remarkably, just a few hours after getting the child seat properly installed, the rental car was in a crash.

“Everything went dark and I heard a constant crunching, it was just non-stop and my chest was just hurting real bad,” said Haugen.

Every family member in the car was injured except for grandson, Max.

“A car accident is a very serious and scary thing and anything could happen, so I would definitely go in and get a car seat check and make sure that your children are safe in their car seats,” said Erin Viseth, Max’s mother.

Monthly checkups go on across the state.

A certified instructor will properly install your child seat for you.

Veer encourages parents not to go online for instructions. Instead, take your car seat to a certified instructor.

“Come to a car seat checkup and get first-hand knowledge of your child, in that car seat, in that automobile,” said Veer.

To see where you can get your car seats checked in your area, CLICK HERE.

