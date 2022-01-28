BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging state officials blocked an indoor recreational vehicle park in Watford City from operating.

The Bismarck Tribune reports an attorney for ND Indoor RV Park filed a voluntary dismissal last week. The North Dakota attorney general’s office filed a similar motion for dismissal about six weeks ago.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland dismissed the case Monday without prejudice, leaving the door open for future legal action.

The park alleged that state officials improperly denied the park’s 2021 license because the park failed to correct spacing violations and fire concerns.

The park complained that complying with the changes would cost too much.