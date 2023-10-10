MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Ninth District Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari was at Minot State on Tuesday, answering any questions the audience had about the economy here and abroad.

On Tuesday, he met with many representatives from different organizations about updates on the regional economy.

People were able to ask Kashkari questions about the Federal Reserve, banks, the economy, digital currency, and more.

One question asked was about digital currency and how the Federal Reserve feels about it.

“That is why when I asked my colleagues what is it this thing can do right now nobody can tell me other than hoping it solves some big problems in society. So far there is no evidence that it does. We are certainly not interested in monitoring people’s transactions,” said Kashkari.

Kashkari says he understands why China would do it, referring to making the move to digital currency.