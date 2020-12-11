Federal Trade Commission beware of COVID-19 vaccination scammers

Coronavirus
With COVID-19 vaccines on the way, the Federal Trade Commission fears scammers won’t be far behind.

According to the FTC, there are a couple of red flags to look out for to avoid being scammed.

Paying someone will not boost your chances of getting the vaccine first and nobody legitimate will call and ask for your social security or banking information.

KX News spoke to law enforcement, who says there haven’t been any reported claims pertaining to this just yet, but he says like anything, it’s possible.

“These solicitations come a lot with not just scams but a lot of different stuff and so I kind of advise people to make your own decision but to just be aware that a lot of solicitations are scams.” Berthold Chief of Police Al Schmidt said.

Schmidt says to contact law enforcement if you suspect even the smallest hint of a scam.

