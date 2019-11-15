Feds agree to maintain existing hours at 1 of 3 ND ports of entry

In this July 23, 2012 photo, the border between the United States and Canada is marked by this gate at a new U.S Customs and Border Protection facility in the northeastern North Dakota town of Maida. The $8.5 million renovation project, finished this month, is part of the $420 million 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which aims to modernize at least 35 ports of entry along the northern border. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)

Following requests to reconsider plans to reduce port of entry hours at three North Dakota locations, the Customers and Border Protection (CBP) office said today it will maintain existing hours at one of the locations.

Earlier this month, the CBP said it was going to reduce the hours of operation at the Antler, Carbury and Maida ports on the border.

Governor Doug Burgum and North Dakota Senator John Hoeven urged the CBP to reconsider the shorter hours, arguing the ports of entry are important to North Dakota travel and commerce.

The CBP decided to maintain the 10:00 p.m. closing time at the Maida port in Cavalier County, but said it would still reduce the hours of operation at Antler and Carbury in Bottineau County.

The Antler closing time will move back from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Carbury crossing will move its closing time from 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Border Protection has proposed moving back the closing time at the Maida and Carbury crossings from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the Antler crossing from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Maintaining CBP’s hours of operation at Maida is important for Cavalier County, as it is open later and provides important access for commerce, agriculture and transportation,” Hoeven said. “We remain concerned about the reduced hours at Antler and Carbury. We will continue working to address recruitment and retention issues at CBP to help ensure the efficient flow of goods and people between North Dakota and Canada.”