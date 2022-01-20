Felony charges filed in attack at Mandan tobacco shop

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of assaulting a Mandan tobacco shop employee with a stun gun and threatening to kill her is facing four felony charges.

Court documents say a 27-year-old man punched and kicked the 40-year-old employee at Big Willies tobacco store last Friday. An affidavit says the man tried to get behind a counter and the woman used a stun gun on him. But, he took the gun and used it against her, burning her hand and knee before hitting her in the head with it.

The affidavit says the man also choked and threatened to kill her and damaged the store during the attack.