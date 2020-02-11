Felony warrant issued for woman in connection to Dominick Stephens homicide

Felony warrants have been issued for Sheridan Charlene Simms, 30, in connection to hindering the investigation of the homicide of Dominick Stephens on Jan. 12, according to the Minot Police Department.

Sheridan was also issued a warrant for child neglect.

She is described as a black female, 5’9″ and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The MPD said it is believed she is not in Minot at the time, however they are not able to confirm that information at this time.

The whereabouts of Donald Lee Cooper Jr. is still unknown as well. Cooper is still wanted for accomplice to murder, attempted murder, terrorizing and reckless endangerment.

If you have any information on Simms or Cooper, call the MPD at 701-852-0111.