FEMA grants $1.6M for phase III of UMary’s slope stabilization project

The University of Mary has been working for nearly two years on winter hazard mitigation projects.

Now, FEMA has granted $1.6 million to help aid in the institution’s ongoing problem with trying to stabilize the slopes on campus to help avoid landslides.

The slope stabilization project stems from a major slump failure in the 1970s. The project is set to begin in 2023 and is believed to not last more than a few months.

This is the third and final phase, with phases I and II consisting of structural reinforcement.

Mitigation efforts for phase III will focus primarily on slope re-grading and groundwater control.

Luke Seidling, the Director of Physical Plant at U Mary, said, “Groundwater control is really essential to any of these slope stabilization projects. And so both the Missouri River and Apple Creek and then the various levels of soils that we have in the hill are what make the project so important.”

The goal is to reduce overall risk to the population and structures from future hazard events while also reducing reliance on federal funding in future disasters.