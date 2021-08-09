FEMA provides $3.9 Million for U-Mary mitigation project

FEMA has awarded $3.9 million to North Dakota for a hazard mitigation project on the campus of the University of Mary in Bismarck.

The project is designed to protect the South Administrative Building and surrounding area against a potential landslide. This area is along a bluff threatened by erosion from the Missouri River.

As part of the project, regrading of the slope will serve to divert water into valleys to control flow to the river. A retaining wall will also be constructed to hold back land around the building.

Funding was provided through FEMA’s Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant Program, which is designed to assist states, U.S. territories, federally recognized tribes, and local communities in implementing a sustained pre-disaster natural hazard mitigation program.

The goal is to reduce overall risk to the population and structures from future hazard events, while also reducing reliance on federal funding in future disasters.

The program has a maximum 75 percent federal cost-share, with the remaining costs the responsibility of the state and the applicant.

Additional information about FEMA’s mitigation grant programs can be found at www.fema.gov/grants/mitigation.