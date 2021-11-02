FEMA to reassess Minot flood risks, residents still encouraged to take up insurance

Minot’s flood risk maps could look slightly different than before. That’s because the Federal Emergency Management Agency has agreed to draw up new maps.

Your flood insurance could be affected depending on where you’re placed.

The revision is taking place because the city identified some deficiencies in FEMA’s original analysis.

Minot City Engineer Lance Meyer says FEMA’s assessment was slightly overstated.

“We wanted to make sure that those are accurate because people that live or have businesses within that floodplain there are insurance implications for where you’re at on those maps so accuracy is key,” Meyer said.

These new maps will likely be issued in the summer of 2023 and come into effect a year after.

As a result, changes to flood insurance premiums may not take place until then.

Meyer encouraged residents in the currently known flood plains to take out insurance policies.

“I think it’s important for the citizens to understand that all these maps might not be going effective for a couple of years,” Meyer said, and that’s why the risk to flood-prone areas remain.

He encouraged residents and business owners in known high-risk areas to “talk with their flood insurance agents, make sure they get flood insurance policy now so that they are protected.”

Residents will have an opportunity to comment on the redrawn maps when they’re available.

Find out if you live in a floodplain by visiting the city’s website here.