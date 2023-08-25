NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, North Dakota has one of the lowest drug overdose death rates. However, fentanyl is still making its way to the Upper Midwest.

42% of pills containing fentanyl have at least 2 milligrams of fentanyl inside it.

That’s a potentially lethal dose, according to the DEA.

Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin or morphine, and it’s cheap to make.

So, a small amount can go a long way, and because of that, fentanyl is spreading faster and throughout the U.S. and North Dakota.

“Over 110,000 Americans lost their lives to drug poisonings last year. Almost 70% of those deaths were due to fentanyl. Many people, who are poisoned by fentanyl, never even knew they were taking it,” said Anne Milgram, the DEA Administrator.

Not only is fentanyl deadly, but it causes severe withdrawal symptoms, which makes it harder for people to get sober and stay that way.

