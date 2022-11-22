MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The CDC says that synthetic opioids such as Fentanyl are currently the main cause of drug overdose deaths, and it’s finding its way into our communities.

Minot Police Department said that they have noticed fentanyl has become more prevalent in the city.

Right now, the most common form of fentanyl found in Minot is a pressed pill that can also be crushed.

According to the CDC, exposure to fentanyl can be fatal.

Estimations predict Fentanyl to be 80 times as potent as morphine and hundreds of times more potent than heroin.

“It’s probably not something that most of the general public has to worry about other than it has no boundaries and so it reaches all aspects of life, whether it’s family, friends, co-workers, and things like that,” said Minot Police Department Sergeant, Caisee Sandusky.

If you are struggling with opioid addiction, North Dakota has the Drug Immunity Act in order to help those who need medical attention without charging them with a crime.